is a tactical miniatures game that covers all aspects of naval warfare from 1955 to the present day: surface, sub-surface, and air. Extensively researched and tested, the rules allow play so realistic the game has been used for training by the U.S. and other navies.uses the same format and terms as othergames. This allows players familiar with those games, and naval combat of earlier time periods, to easily step into the modern era.explains the essentials of a wide range of sensors and the virtually intelligent weapons used in modern naval combat. Sidebars explain what's going on "under the hood" in some of the game's mathematical models, as well as background information on the tactics and technology of the hardware. Although good admirals will know the capabilities of their own hardware, as well as those of the enemy, the game emphasizes the decisions that the players must make as naval commanders, giving them the same type of information naval officers would have in the real world and presenting them with the same choices.Players can useto game out now-historical Cold War scenarios, real-world naval crises, or explore the possibilities of advanced weapons systems.The fifth edition builds on decades of game design experience to provide simplified game play, while adding 21st -century systems like antiship ballistic missiles, ballistic missile defense, and unmanned vehicles. It also takes advantage of the mountain of data now available from foreign sources, and declassified material in U.S. Navy archives. Click here for a .Existing fourth-edition products will be updated as quickly as possible to the new fifth edition standard. These include, covering US and Soviet Cold War forces,, the Falklands conflict, and, an historical document that shows how Harpoon was used when researching and writing Red Storm Rising.Information on the platforms, weapons, and sensors used in Harpoon will be provided in the new Navies series. The first two sets, paired booklets entitled, and, will be released with the fifth edition rules, and followed by other navies as quickly as the data can be compiled.To support, as well as the other three core games, we also publish our to keep our players up to date.